28th and Burnham shooting, man dead, 3 in custody

A 19-year-old West Bend man is dead after a shooting near 28th and Burnham on Sunday morning, July 2.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m.

Someone tried driving the victim to the hospital, but their vehicle was disabled by street construction.

28th and Burnham shooting

Police said medical assistance was summoned to the area. The victim died at the hospital.

Police said the shooting appeared to be robbery related.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy were taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.