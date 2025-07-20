Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting at 55th and Custer, medical examiner dispatched

Published  July 20, 2025 2:03pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Police presence at 55th and Custer, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • There is a police presence near 55th and Custer in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, July 20.
    • The medical examiner's office noted it was dispatched to the scene for one person.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched to the area near 55th and Custer in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, July 20.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

There is a police presence at 55th and Custer, but Milwaukee police have not released any pertinent information at this time. 

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this post was sourced from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and the Milwaukee Police Department.

