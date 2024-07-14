5 people injured in overnight Milwaukee shootings Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Five people were injured in overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 14.
6th and Arthur
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:15 a.m., a suspect fired shots into a building, and a 35-year-old suffered a graze wound.
24th and Center
At about 2:39 a.m., a 49-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital, and is expected to survive.
2nd and Greenfield
At about 2:45 a.m., three people were shot.
The 39-year-old, 41-year-old, and 42-year-old were all taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.