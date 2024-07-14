5 people injured in overnight Milwaukee shootings Sunday

article

Five people were injured in overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 14.

6th and Arthur

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:15 a.m., a suspect fired shots into a building, and a 35-year-old suffered a graze wound.

24th and Center

At about 2:39 a.m., a 49-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital, and is expected to survive.

2nd and Greenfield

At about 2:45 a.m., three people were shot.

The 39-year-old, 41-year-old, and 42-year-old were all taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.