Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people on Sunday, June 9.

What led to each shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for the people responsible.

51st and Townsend

The first of Sunday's shootings happened just after midnight. Police said a 24-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

27th and Lisbon

Police were called to another shooting around 6:35 p.m. A 43-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.