Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded

By
Published  April 14, 2025 5:30am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Two people were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 13.
    • No arrests have been made.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 13, left two people wounded. 

Hampton and Sherman

What we know:

A 17-year-old was shot around 12:40 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

No arrests have been made. 

Center and Vel R. Phillips

What we know:

At approximately 5:48 p.m. a 54-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).  

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

