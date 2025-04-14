Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded

article

Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 13, left two people wounded.

Hampton and Sherman

What we know:

A 17-year-old was shot around 12:40 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Center and Vel R. Phillips

What we know:

At approximately 5:48 p.m. a 54-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.