Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 13, left two people wounded.
Hampton and Sherman
What we know:
A 17-year-old was shot around 12:40 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made.
Center and Vel R. Phillips
What we know:
At approximately 5:48 p.m. a 54-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.