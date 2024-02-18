2 people injured in early Sunday morning shootings in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two early morning shootings on Sunday, Feb. 18, that left two people injured.

Appleton and Silver Spring

A 29-year-old person was shot around 2 a.m. and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.

83rd and Fairmount

At about 3 a.m., a 40-year-old person was shot and taken to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.