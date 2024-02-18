2 people injured in early Sunday morning shootings in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two early morning shootings on Sunday, Feb. 18, that left two people injured.
Appleton and Silver Spring
A 29-year-old person was shot around 2 a.m. and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.
83rd and Fairmount
At about 3 a.m., a 40-year-old person was shot and taken to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
MPD Tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.