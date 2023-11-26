Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday, two teens injured, one arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Two teenagers were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 25.

26th and Vine

Milwaukee Police say a 15-year-old was shot and injured around 3:55 p.m near 26th and Vine. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

47th and Fairmount

Around 4:45 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and injured near 47th and Fairmount.  The teen was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. The 16-year-old was later arrested.

MPD Tips

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.