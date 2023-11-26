Milwaukee shootings Saturday, two teens injured, one arrested
Two teenagers were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 25.
26th and Vine
Milwaukee Police say a 15-year-old was shot and injured around 3:55 p.m near 26th and Vine. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
47th and Fairmount
Around 4:45 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and injured near 47th and Fairmount. The teen was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. The 16-year-old was later arrested.
MPD Tips
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.