Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people Saturday, Dec. 23.

What led to each shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

48th and Clarke

A 36-year-old was shot around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

56th and Congress

Just after 6 p.m., a 40-year-old was shot. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD seeks tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.