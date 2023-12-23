Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people Saturday, Dec. 23.
What led to each shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
48th and Clarke
A 36-year-old was shot around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
56th and Congress
Just after 6 p.m., a 40-year-old was shot. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD seeks tips
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.