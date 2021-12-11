Milwaukee shootings: 1 dead, 4 injured in Saturday incidents

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Dec. 11 responded to at least three, separate shootings – including two double shootings.

A Milwaukee woman was killed and four people were injured, including one who is in critical condition.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 22-year-old Milwaukee man were shot around 5:45 a.m. and went to the hospital for treatment. The woman ultimately died.

Around 6:30 a.m., a 28-year-old Waukesha woman was shot and seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The shooting was the result of an argument, police said. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 28-year-old Waukesha woman were arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

37th and Hopkins

A second double shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Police said two Milwaukee men, ages 19 and 20, were driving when shots were fired and they were hit.

The 19-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital; he is in critical condition. The 20-year-old went to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

MPD seeks suspects, info

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in connection to the 42nd and Lancaster and 37th and Hopkins shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

