Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee shootings Saturday, Dec. 9 left one person dead and another wounded.

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for the gun violence.

39th and Meinecke

Around 1:30 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Appleton and Keefe

A 24-year-old was shot around 7 p.m. in the area of Dineen Park. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD seeks info

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.