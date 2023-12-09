Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings Saturday, Dec. 9 left one person dead and another wounded.
Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for the gun violence.
39th and Meinecke
Around 1:30 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive.
Appleton and Keefe
A 24-year-old was shot around 7 p.m. in the area of Dineen Park. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD seeks info
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.