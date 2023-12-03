Milwaukee shootings Saturday night, 3 people injured

article

Two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Dec. 2, injured two people.

Police are searching for whoever is responsible for each of the shootings.

Unknown Location

Around 9:15 p.m., a 29-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. Milwaukee Police are working to figure out where the shooting happened and what led up to it.

Teutonia and Thurston

Around 9:30 p.m., a 23-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

40th and Lisbon

Around 11:30 p.m., a 32-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was shot from a vehicle traveling west on West Lisbon Avenue. The victim is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.