Milwaukee death investigation near Appleton and Ruby
article
MILWAUKEE - A death investigation is underway on Milwaukee's northwest side on Saturday, Oct. 18.
Death investigation
What we know:
The investigation was focused on an area near Appleton and Ruby on Saturday morning.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Details are limited, but FOX6 News has learned through the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office that at least one person is dead.
What we don't know:
FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information on this incident. We have not heard back.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.