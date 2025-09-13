Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 85-year-old wounded near MLK and Garfield
MILWAUKEE - An 85-year-old was shot and wounded near N. Martin Luther King Drive and Garfield in Milwaukee early on Saturday, Sept. 13.
Shooting at MLK and Garfield
What we know:
Milwaukee police say the 85-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said the circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown. Officers are also seeking an unknown shooter.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.