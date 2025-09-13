Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 85-year-old wounded near MLK and Garfield

Published  September 13, 2025 6:50am CDT
    • Milwaukee police say an 85-year-old was shot and wounded near MLK and Garfield early Saturday, Sept. 13.
    • Officers are seeking an unknown shooter in this incident.
    • The public is urged to call Milwaukee police if they have any information related to this shooting.

MILWAUKEE - An 85-year-old was shot and wounded near N. Martin Luther King Drive and Garfield in Milwaukee early on Saturday, Sept. 13. 

Milwaukee police say the 85-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown. Officers are also seeking an unknown shooter. 

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

