Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded including boy

Milwaukee shootings wounded two people Saturday, Aug. 12 – including a teen boy.

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible and investigating what led to each shooting.

Hopkins and Burleigh

A 41-year-old man was shot around 1 a.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

25th and Burleigh

Less than a half-mile away, a 15-year-old boy was shot shortly before 4 p.m. He arrived at a hospital with a non-fatal injury, police said.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.