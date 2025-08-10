Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 2 injured including teen
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 9, including a teenager.
66th and Custer
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:48 p.m., a 15-year-old was shot in the area of 66th and Custer.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
84th and Marion
What we know:
At about 10:30 p.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the area of 84th and Marion.
The victim was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for those responsible for these shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.