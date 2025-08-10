Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM CDT, Waukesha County
Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Ozaukee County, Milwaukee County, Waukesha County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Ozaukee County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Ozaukee County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:03 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Milwaukee County, Washington County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:27 AM CDT, Milwaukee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Milwaukee County, Milwaukee County, Milwaukee County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:49 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Waukesha County, Washington County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Fond Du Lac County, Racine County, Walworth County, Sheboygan County, Dodge County, Washington County, Kenosha County, Ozaukee County, Jefferson County, Milwaukee County, Waukesha County

Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 2 injured including teen

Published  August 10, 2025 2:03pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 9 left two people injured.
    • One of the people injured is 15 years old.
    • Anyone with info on these shootings should contact Milwaukee police.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 9, including a teenager.

66th and Custer

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:48 p.m., a 15-year-old was shot in the area of 66th and Custer.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

84th and Marion

What we know:

At about 10:30 p.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the area of 84th and Marion.

The victim was also taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

