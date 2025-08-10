Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 2 injured including teen

article

The Brief Shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 9 left two people injured. One of the people injured is 15 years old. Anyone with info on these shootings should contact Milwaukee police.



Two people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 9, including a teenager.

66th and Custer

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:48 p.m., a 15-year-old was shot in the area of 66th and Custer.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

84th and Marion

What we know:

At about 10:30 p.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the area of 84th and Marion.

The victim was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.