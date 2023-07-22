Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 4 wounded

article

Four people were wounded in four separate Milwaukee shootings Saturday, July 22.

Police said two of the shootings were the result of road rage.

Palmer and Locust

The first shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Police said a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

26th and Port Sunlight

A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 5 a.m. not far from 27th and Atkinson. Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

37th and Marion

Shortly before 9 a.m., a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive, and the shooting appears to be related to road rage.

76th and Mill

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 4:45 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting also appears to be related to road rage.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each of Saturday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.