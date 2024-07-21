Milwaukee shooting Saturday evening, 53-year-old injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 20.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:35 p.m. a 53-year-old was shot in the area of Hampton and Teutonia.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS App.