Milwaukee overnight shootings, 6 injured including teenagers

Six people were injured in overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 6.

20th and Layton

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 26-year-old was shot shortly before 12:30 a.m.

The victim was able to drive to the area of 27th and Drexel to get help, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

6th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive

Just after 1:30 a.m., four people were shot; a 15-year-old, a 17-year-old, an 18-year-old, and a 21-year-old.

The 17-year-old's injuries are considered life-threatening and taken to a local hospital. The 15-year-old and the 21-year-old also arrived at a hospital for treatment.

The 18-year-old went to the area of North Port Washington Road and Capitol to get help and was also taken to a hospital.

54th and Hampton

Just before 3 a.m., a 47-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.