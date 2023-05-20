Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 4 wounded, 2 arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings left four people wounded Saturday morning, May 20.

Police arrested two people in connection to one of the four crimes and are looking for others.

25th and Hadley

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 1 a.m. and taken to a hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

Teutonia and North

Minutes later, a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said she is expected to survive. 

A 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were taken into custody regarding and a gun was recovered. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 

Fond du Lac and Hampton

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman shot just after 2 a.m. and taken to a hospital. Police said she is expected to survive.

16th and Meinecke

Shortly before 3 p.m., a 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot. Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.