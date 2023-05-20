Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 4 wounded, 2 arrested

article

Milwaukee shootings left four people wounded Saturday morning, May 20.

Police arrested two people in connection to one of the four crimes and are looking for others.

25th and Hadley

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 1 a.m. and taken to a hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

Teutonia and North

Minutes later, a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said she is expected to survive.

A 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were taken into custody regarding and a gun was recovered. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Fond du Lac and Hampton

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman shot just after 2 a.m. and taken to a hospital. Police said she is expected to survive.

16th and Meinecke

Shortly before 3 p.m., a 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot. Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.