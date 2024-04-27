Milwaukee shootings Saturday, two 18-year-olds injured

article

Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 27.

Location unknown

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 4:30 p.m. an 18-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The location of the shooting is not determined.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

59th and St. Paul

At about 5:15 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot in the area of 59th and St. Paul.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.