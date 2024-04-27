Milwaukee shootings Saturday, two 18-year-olds injured
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 27.
Location unknown
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 4:30 p.m. an 18-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
The location of the shooting is not determined.
59th and St. Paul
At about 5:15 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot in the area of 59th and St. Paul.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.