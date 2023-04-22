Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 3 wounded including boy

article

Milwaukee shootings Saturday, April 22 left one person dead and three others – including a 16-year-old boy – wounded.

Police are still looking for the people responsible for each of the four shootings.

Hubbard and North

Just after midnight, police said a 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot. He was taken to a hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

5th and Wright

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 5 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound.

Unknown location

Just before 1:40 p.m., a 16-year-old boy arrived at a hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police are still looking into where the shooting happened.

15th and Rogers

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot shortly before 3:30 p.m. He arrived at a hospital for treatment, but died of his injuries.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.