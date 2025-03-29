Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 dead, including 18-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Two people were killed in separate Milwaukee shootings on Saturday, March 29.
54th and Mill
What we know:
An 18-year-old was shot during an argument around 12:20 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and died of their injuries despite life-saving attempts.
What we don't know:
Investigators are still looking for whoever is responsible.
23rd and Fond du Lac
What we know:
Milwaukee police told FOX6 News they are investigating a shooting that happened before 8 p.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene for one fatality.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information about the victim. It's unclear what led to the shooting.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
