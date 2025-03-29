Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 dead, including 18-year-old

Updated  March 29, 2025 9:18pm CDT
Police scene near 23rd and Fond du Lac

The Brief

    • Two people were killed in separate Milwaukee shootings.
    • In one shooting, an 18-year-old was killed.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD or Crime Stoppers.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were killed in separate Milwaukee shootings on Saturday, March 29.

54th and Mill

What we know:

An 18-year-old was shot during an argument around 12:20 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and died of their injuries despite life-saving attempts.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still looking for whoever is responsible. 

23rd and Fond du Lac

What we know:

Milwaukee police told FOX6 News they are investigating a shooting that happened before 8 p.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene for one fatality.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the victim. It's unclear what led to the shooting. 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

