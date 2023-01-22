Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 4 wounded

article

Five people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21.

Police responded to four separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. One person was arrested.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken to a hospital with non-fatal wounds.

Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot near 52nd and Clarke around 6:10 p.m. Both boys were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old victim died from his wounds.

Around 7:15 p.m., a 37-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded. Police said she was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. A 71-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested with charges pending review by the district attorney's office.

Around 10 p.m., a 28-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded. Milwaukee police said she was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the people responsible in connection to several of Saturday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.