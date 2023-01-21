34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

34th and National

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.