34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.
Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.