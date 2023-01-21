Boys shot on Milwaukee's north side, seriously injured
article
MILWAUKEE - Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Jan. 21.
Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and Clarke around 6:10 p.m. Both boys were seriously injured and taken to a hospital.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.