Milwaukee shootings: Police seek digital media, existing curfew enforced

The Milwaukee Police Department and FBI are asking for the public's help in obtaining any electronic media that may assist in the investigation in the Water Street and Juneau shooting on Friday night, May 13.

Officials said 17 people were injured, and 10 people this incident. It happened a couple of hours after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said on Tuesday, May 17 that there were ten weapons recovered from this shooting incident in particular. Nine of those guns recovered were fired during this incident. Some of those who were arrested were prohibited from owning guns.

Norman said at this time, it is not known if there is any gang connection to this shooting incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What cameras captured

Officials shared surveillance video from the area – that showed two groups approach Water and Juneau. One person pulled up his shirt and showed a pistol – and that caused the second group to pull their weapons – and gun fire was exchanged. People in the immediate area ran for cover.

To help identify those responsible for these violent acts, the MPD and FBI are now accepting tips and digital media depicting the shooting on Water Street. You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

Enforcing existing curfew in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said on Tuesday that the city will begin to vigorously enforce the curfew that is already on the books. That means anyone under age 17 must be off the streets, out of public spaces, by 11 p.m. on weekends and 10 p.m. on weekdays.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"So, it's not simply a downtown strategy. The curfew will be enforced police enforcement will be adjusted in neighborhoods across out entire city," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Our path forward to a safer Milwaukee requires everyone to join in partnerships – like the partnerships you see here today before you. Just standing on the sidelines is not an option – it's not an option for anybody."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

The mayor said more police will be deployed in downtown Milwaukee to help with this enhanced enforcement.

Role of parents in a safer city

Both Chief Norman and Mayor Johnson stressed the importance of parents in making sure the city is safe.

"These are your children. They are our community's children, but in the end, these are your children," Norman said. "I do not want one citation issued (in reference to the curfew). Don't want one child be taken into our possession. But if it means we have to step up and do it because someone else is not, guarantee it. I expect it – and it shall be done."

"We especially need, especially need, parents to step up. We need parents to step up now," Johnson said. "We're on the verge of eclipsing the homicide numbers we had last year – which were the most deadly numbers that we've ever seen in Milwaukee. I don't want to see that. The chief doesn't want to see that. Folks in the neighborhoods don't want to see that. We need parents to step up to help us so that that does not happen. So we need everybody in the game."

"We are also doubly committed to making sure that we are using every extent of our resources and capacity to make sure that our city looks different," said Arnitta Holliman, Director for Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. "While there is absolutely not place whatsoever for violence, for gun violence in our city, there absolutely is a place for everyone to step up and get involved."

Arnitta Holliman, Office of Violence Prevention

PHOTOS: Surveillance camera captures shooting

Advertisement