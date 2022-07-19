Milwaukee shootings: 6 persons wounded in 5 separate incidents

article

Milwaukee police are investigating five separate shooting incidents that happened in the city on Monday afternoon and evening, July 18.

Six people, including three teenage boys, were wounded in the shootings.

41st and Wright

The first of the gun violence incidents happened around 3:30 p.m., when two people were shot and wounded near 41st and Wright Street. A Milwaukee boy, 17, suffered non-life threatening gunshot injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy was also wounded – and showed up at a hospital on his own for treatment.

Unspecified location

A 15-year-old boy from Milwaukee was shot and wounded around 6:30 p.m. – and showed up at a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. Officials say the location of the incident and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Investigators are seeking an unknown gunman.

14th and Greenfield

Around 8 p.m. near 14th and Greenfield Avenue on the city's south side. Police say the victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He got himself to a hospital – where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are robbery related. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.

13th and Chambers

Shortly after 9 p.m., shots were fired near 13th and Chambers Street – on the city's north side. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was wounded after being struck by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

81st and Villard

Then around 11:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near 81st and Villard on Milwaukee's northwest side. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire as he was operating his vehicle. He sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.