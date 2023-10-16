Milwaukee shooting, Teutonia and Bobolink; 26-year-old wounded

article

Milwaukee police say a 26-year-old was shot and wounded near Teutonia and Bobolink on Monday afternoon, Oct. 16.

Officials say the gunfire happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. They say the shooter fired shots during a fight – striking the victim.

Police are seeking a known shooter.

Anyone with any information on the case is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.