Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded, 1 arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Monday, Dec. 11.

Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings, including a 15-year-old.

25th and Kilbourn

A 32-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the foot around 3:30 p.m. The victim is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting. A 33-year-old suspect is in custody.

37th and Scott

Around 8:35 p.m., a 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

MPD seeks info

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.