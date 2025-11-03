Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 injured, 1 arrested

By
Published  November 3, 2025 4:04pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near 71st and Capitol, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday left three victims with non-fatal injuries.
    • One shooting followed a crash near W. Capitol Drive; a 28-year-old suspect was arrested.
    • Another shooting on N. 50th Street remains under investigation as police search for suspects.

MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured and one man was arrested in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 3.

71st and Capitol

What we know:

A 35-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday morning following a confrontation after a crash. The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The suspect fired shots at the victim, subsequently striking them. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Scene near 71st and Capitol, Milwaukee

A 28-year-old man was arrested, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

50th and Hampton

What we know:

A 35-year-old was hospitalized with non-fatal injuries after a shooting around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

10th and Atkinson

What we know:

A 59-year-old was shot and injured just after 3 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews