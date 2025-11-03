Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 injured, 1 arrested

article

The Brief Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday left three victims with non-fatal injuries. One shooting followed a crash near W. Capitol Drive; a 28-year-old suspect was arrested. Another shooting on N. 50th Street remains under investigation as police search for suspects.



Three people were injured and one man was arrested in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 3.

71st and Capitol

What we know:

A 35-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday morning following a confrontation after a crash. The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The suspect fired shots at the victim, subsequently striking them. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Scene near 71st and Capitol, Milwaukee

A 28-year-old man was arrested, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

50th and Hampton

What we know:

A 35-year-old was hospitalized with non-fatal injuries after a shooting around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

10th and Atkinson

What we know:

A 59-year-old was shot and injured just after 3 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.