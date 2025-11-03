Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 injured, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured and one man was arrested in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 3.
71st and Capitol
What we know:
A 35-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday morning following a confrontation after a crash. The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m.
The suspect fired shots at the victim, subsequently striking them. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Scene near 71st and Capitol, Milwaukee
A 28-year-old man was arrested, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
50th and Hampton
What we know:
A 35-year-old was hospitalized with non-fatal injuries after a shooting around 2 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
10th and Atkinson
What we know:
A 59-year-old was shot and injured just after 3 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police continue to seek anyone involved.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
