Milwaukee shooting, 29th and Chambers; 1 injured

A 53-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Monday, July 22.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. near 29th and Chambers. The victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to look for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.