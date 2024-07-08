Milwaukee shootings Monday, 2 injured

article

Two people were shot in different shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, July 8.

10th Lane and Locust

A 21-year-old was shot around 5:30 p.m. The victim sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries and went to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek persons of interest.

Teutonia and Atkinson

Police said a 20-year-old was shot shortly before 6:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries.

Police continue to seek persons of interest.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.