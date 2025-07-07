Milwaukee shooting Monday near Marquette campus, no arrests made
article
MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired in Milwaukee near Marquette University's campus on Monday, July 7.
What we know:
The Marquette University Police Department was notified of shots fired near the intersection of 18th and Highland around 7:53 p.m. on Thursday.
Bullet holes were found in a house and in a vehicle. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident.
Marquette PD said there are no suspects at this time.
FOX6 News reached out to MPD for more information.
This is a breaking story. Come back for updates.
The Source: The Marquette University Police Department