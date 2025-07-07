Milwaukee shooting Monday near Marquette campus, no arrests made

article

The Brief Bullet holes were found in a house and in a vehicle near Marquette University on Monday night. The Marquette University Police Department said there are no suspects at this time. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident.



Shots were fired in Milwaukee near Marquette University's campus on Monday, July 7.

What we know:

The Marquette University Police Department was notified of shots fired near the intersection of 18th and Highland around 7:53 p.m. on Thursday.

Bullet holes were found in a house and in a vehicle. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident.

Marquette PD said there are no suspects at this time.

FOX6 News reached out to MPD for more information.

This is a breaking story. Come back for updates.