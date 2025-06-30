Milwaukee shootings Monday, 3 wounded

article

The Brief Three people were wounded in different shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, June 30. Police are investigating and looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD.



Three people were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, June 30.

26th and Lisbon

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:27 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle fired several shots at a person, injuring them.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

67th and Fiebrantz

What we know:

A 39-year-old was shot around 7:30 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Unknown location

What we know:

A 25-year-old was shot around 11:15 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.