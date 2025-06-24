Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings late Monday night, June 23.
42nd and Garfield
What we know:
A 29-year-old victim was shot just before 11 p.m. The victim was treated at an area hospital.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Unknown location
What we know:
Shortly after 11 p.m., a 28-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
What we don't know:
Police said it's unclear where exactly the shooting took place. An investigation into what led to the shooting, and the search for whoever is responsible, remains ongoing.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.