Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

By
Published  June 24, 2025 5:34am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Two people were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings late Monday night.
    • Police are still investigating what led to the shootings.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings late Monday night, June 23.

42nd and Garfield

What we know:

A 29-year-old victim was shot just before 11 p.m. The victim was treated at an area hospital.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.



Unknown location

What we know:

Shortly after 11 p.m., a 28-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Police said it's unclear where exactly the shooting took place. An investigation into what led to the shooting, and the search for whoever is responsible, remains ongoing.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee