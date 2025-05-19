Milwaukee fatal shooting, 41st and Custer; medical examiner called

article

The Brief The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to a shooting on Monday night, May 19, meaning at least one person died. The shooting happened Monday night near 41st and Custer.



At least one person is dead in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, May 19.

What we know:

The shooting happened Monday night near 41st and Custer.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene, but did not say for how many people.

Scene near 41st and Custer, Milwaukee

