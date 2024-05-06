Early Monday morning shootings in Milwaukee, 2 injured

article

Two people were injured in two shootings that happened just after midnight in Milwaukee on Monday, May 6.

Weil and Wright

According to Milwaukee police, at about 12:30 a.m. a 34-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury.

The shooting appears to be related to an armed robbery that happened prior to the shooting.

40th and Fond du Lac

At about 12:45 a.m. a 22-year-old was shot and arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, police say it appears to be related to a physical fight that happened prior to the shooting.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.