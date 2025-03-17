Milwaukee shooting Monday, 25th and Capitol; 1 injured

article

The Brief One person was shot multiple times in Milwaukee on Monday, March 17. The Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened near 25th and Capitol around 8 p.m. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.



One person was shot in Milwaukee on Monday, March 17.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened near 25th and Capitol around 8 p.m.

One patient was found with three gunshot wounds. The person was taken to the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

What we don't know:

There is no word on any persons of interest.