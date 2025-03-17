Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Monday, 25th and Capitol; 1 injured

Published  March 17, 2025 9:37pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Scene near 25th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • One person was shot multiple times in Milwaukee on Monday, March 17.
    • The Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened near 25th and Capitol around 8 p.m.
    • The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

MILWAUKEE - One person was shot in Milwaukee on Monday, March 17.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened near 25th and Capitol around 8 p.m.

One patient was found with three gunshot wounds. The person was taken to the hospital.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

What we don't know:

There is no word on any persons of interest.

The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department

