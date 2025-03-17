Milwaukee shooting Monday, 25th and Capitol; 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot in Milwaukee on Monday, March 17.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened near 25th and Capitol around 8 p.m.
One patient was found with three gunshot wounds. The person was taken to the hospital.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.
What we don't know:
There is no word on any persons of interest.
The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department