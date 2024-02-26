Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 injured

article

Three different shootings left three people injured in Milwaukee on Monday, Feb. 26.

66th and Carmen

A 28-year-old was shot around noon. Police said the shooting was the result of an argument.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek an unknown person of interest.

27th and Kilbourn

A 25-year-old was shot at approximately 12:51 p.m. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Villard and Medford

A 27-year-old was shot around 9:22 p.m. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 48-year-old woman was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the District Attorney's Office. This incident is Domestic Violence Related.

