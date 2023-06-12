Milwaukee fatal shooting, crash, man dead at 33rd and Cherry

article

A Milwaukee man, 44, died after he was shot and crashed his vehicle Monday night, June 12.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 33rd and Lisbon. The man drove to 33rd and Cherry, where he crashed into a light pole.

He died at the scene.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.