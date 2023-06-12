Milwaukee fatal shooting, crash, man dead at 33rd and Cherry
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 44, died after he was shot and crashed his vehicle Monday night, June 12.
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 33rd and Lisbon. The man drove to 33rd and Cherry, where he crashed into a light pole.
He died at the scene.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.