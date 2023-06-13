Milwaukee shooting, 2nd and Wells, 2 men wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, June 12 near 2nd and Wells. It happened around 10:35 p.m.

Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. A 38-year-old man from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma also arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

Police say the shooting may be robbery related. The 21-year-old man was taken into custody.

Additionally, two 17-year-old Milwaukee males were taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.