Milwaukee shooting, 2nd and Wells, 2 men wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, June 12 near 2nd and Wells. It happened around 10:35 p.m. 

Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. A 38-year-old man from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma also arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. 

Police say the shooting may be robbery related. The 21-year-old man was taken into custody. 

Additionally, two 17-year-old Milwaukee males were taken into custody. 

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.