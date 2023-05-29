Memorial Day Milwaukee shootings; teen boys among 5 wounded

Memorial Day shootings in Milwaukee wounded five people Monday, May 29.

Police are investigating what led to each shooting, as well as where two of the shootings occurred.

5th and Rogers

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 8:35 a.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

92nd and Silver Spring

Just after 2 p.m., a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was near 92nd and Swan Circle, just north of Silver Spring. Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Shooting on W. Swan Circle, Milwaukee

Unknown location

A second 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot hours later, around 5 p.m, and showed up at a hospital. Police are looking into where it happened.

28th and North

Around 6 p.m., a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot. Police said she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Unknown location

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 11:40 p.m. and showed up at a hospital for treatment. Police are looking into where it happened.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for the people responsible for the Memorial Day violence. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.