Milwaukee shootings; 2 wounded in separate incidents Thursday, March 21

article

Milwaukee police say two people were wounded in separate shooting incidents on Thursday afternoon, March 21.

13th and Hadley

Officers were dispatched to 13th and Hadley around 1:20 p.m. Thursday. Officials say a person in a vehicle fired shots at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was struck by the gunfire. The victim, a 19-year-old, arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Near 12th and Walnut

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired on W. Walnut Street near 12th Street. The victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In both of these cases, Milwaukee police are seeking unknown shooters. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.