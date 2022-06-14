Milwaukee shootings, man charged in multiple incidents

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with five total counts after a pair of June 10 shootings.

Prosecutors say Darryl Edwards, 35, fired shots in two different incidents – and was shot himself, resulting in a police response to a third location.

45th and Chambers

Police were called to the scene of a reported shooting near 45th and Chambers shortly after 3 a.m. on June 10. The victim had been shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police that he and Edwards had been involved in an ongoing dispute over a damaged car. The morning of the shooting, the witness said Edwards "became aggressive" and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

When the witness tried to grab the gun, the complaint states, a tussle ensued and the gun went off. The witness tried to run away, and Edwards allegedly fired two shots toward the witness – missing the witness, but striking the victim. Three bullet casings were found at the scene.

35th and Fond du Lac

Around 3:30 a.m. on June 10, officers were dispatched to a reported shooting and armed robbery less than a mile away near 35th and Fond du Lac.

Per the complaint, a victim told police that he and one other person were sitting in his parked car when a man started shooting at the vehicle. That man, since identified as Edwards, then ordered the victim out of his car at gunpoint and stole the vehicle.

The victim said his wallet and gun were in the car at the time. Eleven bullet casings were found at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Holton and Keefe

Police were called to a third shooting near Holton and Keefe where it was reported that someone had been shot in the groin.

A resident told police that Edwards arrived and said he'd been shot, asking the resident to call 911. A search of the home found a blood trail leading to the basement, where the complaint states a pistol was found behind a box.

Police found the car stolen near 35th and Fond du Lac outside the Holton and Keefe scene. It had two bullet holes in the front driver's door and two more to the rear hatch. One of the windows was broken. The victim's wallet and gun were found inside, the complaint states; there was blood on the driver's seat.

In custody

In an interview with police at the hospital, the complaint states, Edwards initially denied being at the shooting scene near 45th and Chambers. He alleged the witness he was disputing with had reached for a gun, which is why he pulled out his own gun. Edwards said both the witness and victim tried to take his gun, which is when it went off.

Regarding the incident near 35th and Fond du Lac, Edwards alleged he had fled the scene near 35th and Chambers and had asked the occupants of the car for help. When they didn't help him, the complaint states, he fired "warning shots" and the driver then told him to take the car – driving it to the home near Holton and Keefe.

In all, Edwards is charged with:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (3 counts)

First-degree reckless injury

Armed robbery

Edwards is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on June 15.