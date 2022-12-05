Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old

Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5.

The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Around 4 p.m., police were called to separate shootings, one near Atkinson and Teutonia and the other near 26th and Orchard. At the first, police said a Milwaukee man, 22, was shot during a fight. He was taken to the hospital.

At 26th and Orchard, police said a 15-year-old boy was shot during circumstances under investigation. He showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.