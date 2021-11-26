Milwaukee shootings: 1 dead, 2 injured Friday

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 26 responded to at least three separate shootings.

One man was killed and two others were injured.

19th and Finn

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured around 2 a.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and is expected to survive. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side around 9 a.m.

Police said shots were fired into a home near 13th and Melvina, striking the victim.

Sherman and Fond du Lac

Around 1:40 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery, police said.

MPD seeks suspects, info

Police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to all three shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

