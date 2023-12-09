Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 injured, 1 dead, 1 arrested

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded one person and left another person dead on Friday, Dec. 8.

104th and Congress

A 35-year-old was shot around 6:30 a.m. in the neighborhood behind Divine Savior Holy Angels High School. Police said the victim went to a hospital.

23rd and Hadley

Around 6:45 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot near 23rd and Hadley. The victim was taken to a local hospital where the victim was pronounced dead. A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting. A firearm was recovered.

The case is pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

MPD seeks info

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.