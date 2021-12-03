Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings injure 4

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least three separate shootings that happened Friday, Dec. 3.

Four people – all men – were taken to the hospital for treatment. One victim was seriously injured.

35th and Fond du Lac

Just after midnight, at around 12:01 a.m., a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hoyt and Fond du Lac

A little more than one mile away from the previous shooting, two men were shot around 1:50 a.m. The victims, men ages 20 and 33, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

30th and McKinley

Around 2:45 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot and injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD seeks suspects

What led to each of the three shootings it not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects in each incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

