19th and Courtland shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

article

A 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 19th and Courtland in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.