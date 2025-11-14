Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 3 wounded in 3 separate incidents

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that left one dead and three wounded on Friday, Nov. 14. Authorities are asking the public to call with any tips that might help them in their investigations.



Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings on Friday, Nov. 14. Those shootings resulted in one death and three people being wounded.

35th and Courtland

What we know:

An MPS student was fatally shot around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, just a few blocks away from Assata High School. Police say people attempted to rob the student after they left the school, and shots were fired. The injured student ran back to the school for help and was taken to the hospital but later died.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was arrested. Milwaukee police are looking for other suspects.

Related article

80th and Hampton

What we know:

Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old called for help near 80th and Hampton after being shot. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The location of occurrence and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Shooting at 80th and Hampton, Milwaukee

15th and Melvina

What we know:

Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 15th and Melvina around 2:15 p.m. Friday. This, after a 23-year-old shooting victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Officials say the shooting is the result of a robbery. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.